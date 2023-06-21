Keeping Children Active/Healthy Over The Summer Spotlighted

LANCASTER – With school out for the summer, many parents are eager to find ways to keep their children healthy and active. While it’s tempting to allow summer to be a free-for-all with unlimited access to devices, TV, video games, and junk food, such access can have negative effects on a child’s mental and physical health. Dr. Joannie DeBrito, a licensed family counselor at Focus on the Family, offers tips for nurturing physical and mental well-being in children over the summer break. She says it’s more challenging for those parents who have to work while their children are at home. Dr. Debrito offers some advice on keeping children active and healthy during the summer months on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”