Keeping Cell Phones From PA Schools

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation will be introduced to make PA schools cell phone-free. The proposal would require schools to adopt and implement a policy that prohibits the use of phones during the school day. Exceptions would be made for students with medical conditions or individualized education plans that require the use of a personal communication device. If enacted, PA would join 27 states in restricting cell phones. A 2024 poll from the National Education Association showed 90% of teachers support prohibiting the use of phones during instructional time and 75% support prohibiting the use of cellphones from the first bell of the school day until the last bell of the school day.