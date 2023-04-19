Keeping Asthma Medication In Stock At PA Schools

HARRISBURG – York County Rep. Carol Hill-Evans is proposing legislation allowing PA schools to stock asthma medication and inhalers. In a co-sponsorship memo, she says according to the PA Department of Health, asthma impacts approximately 1 in 13 kids in the Keystone State. The disease affects the lungs and can be triggered by something as seemingly benign as pollen, leading to an asthma attack. Her legislation would allow PA schools to have the medication on hand to help save the lives of children experiencing asthma attacks or respiratory distress in schools. She adds providing easy access to this medication allows children to immediately return to their learning environment increasing educational and health outcomes in our schools.