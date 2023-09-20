Keeping A Parental Eye On What’s Taught In PA Schools

HARRISBURG – A bill to help parents in PA to see more of what their children are taught in schools was approved by the state Senate Education Committee. Senate Bill 340, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties, requires school districts to post on their website an internet link or title for every textbook used by the schools, a course syllabus, and the state academic standards for each course. Similar legislation was approved by the state Senate and the House last year, but was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf. The bill now advances to the full Senate for consideration.