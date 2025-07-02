Keep Watch For Flooding

LANCASTER – Cleanup from area flooding is underway after another day of storms and rain around our region. Flooding impacted Manheim Borough, Lititz Springs Park, and area roadways. Be alert this morning for creeks and streams that could see some flooding. There are reports of scattered power outages and utility crews are out working to restore power. The good news is that there is a much lower probability of rain in today’s forecast and Friday, July 4th will be a nice day to celebrate Independence Day.