Keep Alert On PA Roads During The Rut

HARRISBURG – With deer becoming increasingly active, the PA Game Commission is advising motorists to slow down and stay alert. Deer become more active with the lead-up to their fall breeding season, commonly referred to as the “rut.” Around this time, adult bucks are in search of does, and they sometimes chase the does they encounter. Data indicates PA drivers face some of the highest risks of a vehicle collision with a deer or other large animal. A recent report shows PA led the country in animal-collision insurance claims in the fiscal year 2022-23. Drivers can reduce their chances of collisions with deer by staying alert and better understanding deer behavior. Just paying attention while driving on stretches marked with “Deer Crossing” signs can make a difference. Deer often travel in groups and walk single file. So even if one deer successfully crosses the road in front of a driver, it doesn’t mean the threat is over. To report a dead deer for removal from state roads, motorists can call PennDOT at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.