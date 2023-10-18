Kayden’s Law Passes PA Senate Panel

HARRISBURG – A bill known as Kayden’s Law was unanimously voted out of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The bipartisan measure is named for Kayden Mancuso, a 7-year-old Bucks County girl, who was killed in August 2018 by her biological father during a court-ordered, unsupervised visit granted following a year-long custody dispute. Senate Bill 55 would strengthen factors that judges must consider in making custody and visitation decisions, to make it clear that the most important issue is the protection of the child. It also would ensure that if there is a finding by the court of an ongoing risk of abuse, that any custody order includes safety conditions and restrictions necessary, including supervised visitation, to protect the child. The PA Supreme Court would be encouraged to implement an annual training program for judges and court personnel on child abuse, adverse childhood experiences, domestic violence, and its impact on children. The bill is now before the full state Senate.