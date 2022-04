Kayaker’s Body Located In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Rescue crews have found the body of a kayaker who went missing Sunday in Lancaster County. Authorities initially tried to find the kayaker in the Conestoga River in Upper Leacock Township, but were unsuccessful. Search teams were back in the area of Landis Valley and Binkley Mill Roads in Manheim Township Monday to continue the search detail. There’s no word yet on where the kayaker’s body was located and the identity of the victim.