Juveniles Charged In Lancaster County Shooting

LANCASTER – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with an October 25, 2025 shooting that occurred in the 1st block of Michelle Drive in Lancaster Township. Two males fired eight rounds at a second-floor apartment. Three rounds entered the residence through a window and the remaining rounds struck the side of the building. No one was injured. Both juveniles turned themselves in to police alongside their parents. They are charged with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, firearms not to be carried without a license, and recklessly endangering another person. Both are being held at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Cente.