Juvenile In Stolen Vehicle Leads To Police Chase

TERRE HILL, PA – On November 26, 2022, at approximately midnight, a 15 year old Terre Hill juvenile, driving a stolen vehicle, lead police on a chase on North Reading Road. The juvenile was arrested after he drove over a curb on Muddy Creek Church Road, disabling the vehicle. He faces charges of Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Police, False Identification to Law Enforcement and two summary traffic violations. The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the vehicle theft and charges are forthcoming. He was released to his parents and sent a summons to appear in Juvenile Court.