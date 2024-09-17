Juvenile Arrested In Lancaster Shots Fired Call

LANCASTER – A juvenile has been arrested after Lancaster Police responded to a shots-fired call yesterday at 9:18 p.m. in the 300 block of East New Street. Shortly after officers arrived, it was discovered that a fight broke out during a house party in the block. One party involved in the fight left prior to the shots fired. Moments later, two unidentified suspects shot at the residence where the party took place. A juvenile from the residence returned fire in the direction of the original shooters. No injuries were reported, but there was minor damage to two residences. The investigation is ongoing. Police say this was not a random act and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300.