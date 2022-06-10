Justices Allow Counting Of PA Mail-In Ballots

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing elections officials to count mail-in ballots in PA that lack a handwritten date, but were received in time. The unsigned order applies to a Lehigh County judicial election from 2021. But Justice Samuel Alito warned in a dissent that the issue could affect the November elections. Last week, Alito had imposed a temporary hold on counting the ballots to give the justices more time to consider the matter. At the time, David McCormick was locked in a tight contest with Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination. McCormick has since conceded to Oz.