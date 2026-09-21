Justice Department Reaches Agreement With UPMC

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Justice announced an agreement with UPMC that resolves investigations into potential violations of federal law arising from their provision of sex-changing procedures on children, often referred to as “gender-affirming care.” Under the agreement, UPMC will cease providing these dangerous interventions to minors, which include administering puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones and performing surgical procedures. UPMC will also pay $950,000 as part of the resolution. Five other hospital systems have reached similar agreements. In working towards the resolutions, the United States acknowledged that UPMC took significant steps entitling them to credit for cooperation with the Department in its investigation, including ongoing cooperation in the Department’s investigation of other entities potentially violating federal law in connection with the provision of sex-rejecting procedures to minors.