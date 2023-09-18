Just A Text Away From The Governor

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office has launched a new resource to text directly with Pennsylvanians, provide first-hand updates on actions his Administration is taking, and hear from residents about the most pressing issues impacting them. The two-way communication system is made possible through Community, an SMS engagement platform that connects elected officials, businesses, public figures, and sports teams to audiences through unique 10-digit phone numbers. Pennsylvanians can text Gov. Shapiro at 717-788-8990. Shapiro said no matter how you choose to access government, you need to know you’re going to get help. He added, ”I want to hear what you think, what my Administration and I can help with, and your stories. Shoot us a text at 717-788-8990 to sign up.” Through the Community platform, text messages will be delivered directly to subscribers without relying on an algorithm and without selling user data. The Shapiro Administration is also committed to creating online opportunities for Pennsylvanians to connect with the state. In April, Shapiro signed an Executive Order establishing the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience or CODE PA to improve online services for residents and streamline the way they interact with the state online.