Jury Decision In Child’s Death

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – After a six day trial, a Cumberland County jury has convicted 33-year-old Wesley Brunson of Mechanicsburg of third degree murder and other charges resulting from the murder of his 5-month-old son, Holden. On March 19, 2020, Brunson took the life of the infant while the child’s mother was out. Prosecutors said while this case was emotionally difficult for all involved, they hope that the verdicts bring a sense of peace and justice to Holden’s family. Sentencing has been scheduled for November 21.