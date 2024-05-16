Jury Convicts Lancaster County Man

LANCASTER – A Leola man was convicted of sexually assaulting a child at a West Lampeter Township home in 2018 after a two-day trial in Lancaster County Court. 48-year-old Timothy Barker was found guilty of numerous charges by jury after about 30 minutes of deliberations. Prosecutors presented testimony from the victim that the abuse started when she was around 9 and escalated until she was 13. Barker was between the age of 40 and 44 at the time of the abuse, in a care-giving role to the victim when the incidents occurred. The victim disclosed the abuse when she was 17 and was interviewed in 2023 by the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance after a referral was generated by a ChildLine report. Barker will be sentenced at a later date and was remanded to Lancaster County Prison on $1 million bail.