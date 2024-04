Jury Convicts Lancaster County Man Of Sexual Abuse

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man was convicted of sexually abusing two minors in Manor Township from 1995 to 2002 and a third minor from 2014 to 2021 following a trial in Lancaster County Court. 64-year-old George Pfeiffer of New Providence was found guilty by jury of 30 sexual abuse charges including 15 first-degree felonies. The jury deliberated for about one and a half hours before returning the verdicts. Pfeiffer was remanded to Lancaster County Prison awaiting sentencing.