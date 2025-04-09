Jury Convicts Lancaster County Man In Wife’s Death

LANCASTER – A jury convicted a Lancaster County man of killing his 25-year-old wife decades ago following a six-day trial. The jury found 70-year-old Jere Bagenstose guilty of a single count of voluntary manslaughter. A judge will sentence Bagenstose following a pre-sentence investigation. Maryann Bagenstose disappeared from their Pequea Township home in the 100 block of West Willow Road on June 5, 1984. Though her body was never found, prosecutors demonstrated throughout the trial that Maryann is dead. Additionally, the Commonwealth demonstrated that all of the evidence indicated that Jere Bagenstose was responsible for killing her. After about four and a half hours of deliberation, the jury agreed.