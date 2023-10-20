Junking The Junk Fees In PA

HARRISBURG –The PA House has approved the Pay the Price You See Act. House Bill 636 would require companies to show consumers the price plus all mandatory fees upfront. Bill sponsor, Allegheny County Rep. Nick Pisciottano says consumers get to see the price, the whole price, and nothing but the price at the very beginning so they can make a decision on whether the real cost is worth it. He added that people base their budgets on the pseudo-price at the beginning and then get hit with the real price – with all the fees tacked on – at the checkout point. Your $100 ticket turns into $180, or your $30 dinner turns into $50 in one click. He said, “I’m glad the state House is throwing junk fees on the junk pile.”The bill moves to the state Senate.