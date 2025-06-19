Juneteenth Holiday Today

LANCASTER – Today is the Juneteenth holiday and that means federal, state, and local government offices are closed, banks have the day off, and there will be no home mail delivery. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of slaves after the Civil War’s end and two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Deriving its name from combining June and nineteenth, it is celebrated on the anniversary of the order by Major General Gordon Granger proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.