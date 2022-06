Juneteenth Holiday Observed Today

HARRISBURG – Today is the Juneteenth holiday which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and highlights African American freedom. Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, that residents there learned that slavery had been abolished. The former slaves began to celebrate with prayer, feasting, song, and dance. In 2021, Juneteenth was named a national holiday. Federal, state, and many local governments are closed. Banks and post offices are also closed today.