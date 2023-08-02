July PA Revenue Collections Reported

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Revenue reports that the state collected $2.9 billion in General Fund revenue in July, the first month of the 2023-24 fiscal year. Sales tax receipts totaled $1.3 billion in July. Personal income tax revenue for the month was $1.1 billion and corporation tax revenue was $188.2 million. General Fund revenue figures for July included $127.9 million in inheritance tax and $1.1 million in realty transfer tax. Other General Fund revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes totaled $92.4 million for the month. Non-tax revenue totaled $98.7 million. In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $272 million for the month, which includes gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine, and fee revenues.