Judiciary Committee Approves Bill To Improve PFA Order Enforcement

HARRISBURG – The Senate Judiciary Committee this week approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Lisa Baker to strengthen the enforcement of Protection from Abuse (PFA) orders and ensure fair reimbursement for law enforcement agencies that serve these critical court orders. Senate Bill 302 addresses a flaw in existing law that prevents local police departments from being reimbursed when they serve PFA petitions and orders on defendants, despite being authorized to do so. Currently, the $25 service fee included in the $100 surcharge on PFA defendants is directed solely to sheriffs, regardless of who performs the service. Baker said, “Victims of abuse rely on swift and safe enforcement of PFA orders. This legislation helps ensure that responsibility falls to those best trained and equipped to handle it.” Senate Bill 302 now moves to the full Senate for consideration.