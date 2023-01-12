Judges Weigh Bid To Delay PA House Special Elections

HARRISBURG – A three judge Commonwealth Court panel heard that preparations are underway in two Allegheny County special elections that PA House Republican Leader, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler wants to delay past a scheduled February 7 date. Cutler wants the court to invalidate two “writs” of election issued last month by House Democrat Leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia. Cutler claims that McClinton was not majority leader in early December when she signed the two writs making them illegal. Currently, Republicans hold a 101 to 99 majority in the House after one Democrat died and two others resigned their House seats to take other political offices. The panel did not indicate when they will rule.