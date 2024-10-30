Judge Tosses Lawsuit Over PA Overseas Votes

HARRISBURG (AP) – A federal judge in PA is throwing out a lawsuit by six Republican congressmen over how to count votes from members of the military and others who cast ballots from overseas. U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner ruled against their request that elections officials be ordered to take new steps to check the voters’ identification and eligibility. Conner says there are no grounds to sue and that the case was launched too late and too close to Election Day. An attorney for the plaintiffs says that they are disappointed with the judge’s ruling and considering options for appeal.