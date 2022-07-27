Judge To Decide If PA Sufficiently Funds Education

HARRISBURG (AP) – A decision about whether PA’s method of funding public education meets the state constitutional requirement that lawmakers provide “a thorough and efficient system” is in the hands of a state judge. Arguments wrapped up Tuesday in the long-running case. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer did not indicate when she will rule, but said lawyers have left her with a massive record to review. The plaintiffs are six districts, several parents, the state conference of the NAACP, and the PA Association of Rural and Small Schools. The defendants are Republican leaders in the state House and Senate.