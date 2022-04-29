Judge Rules Sheriff Must Turn Over Evidence In Fatal Shooting

BEL AIR, MD (AP) – A judge has ruled that Harford County, Maryland‘s sheriff must turn over all evidence in a fatal shooting by deputies to the Maryland Attorney General’s office. Harford County Circuit Court Judge Yolanda Curtin made the ruling which follows a dispute between the sheriff’s office and Attorney General Brian Frosh. Last year, the General Assembly approved legislation requiring the Attorney General’s office to investigate civilian deaths involving police officers. Frosh says his office has not received all the evidence it requested after a shooting on Saturday. That included digital copies of officer body camera footage, dashboard camera footage, and witness interviews.