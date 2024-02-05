Judge Rules Charges Against Murderer Can Proceed To Trial

KENNETT SQUARE (AP) – A Chester County judge says prosecutors have sufficient grounds to continue to press escape and other charges against a convicted murderer captured last year after two weeks on the run. The judge determined there’s enough evidence to forward to county court for trial all of the charges against 34-year-old Danilo Cavalcante. That also includes car theft, burglary, and trespassing. Cavalcante’s escape from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31 was captured on video and involved scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire, and jumping from a roof. Cavalcante had been sentenced to life for killing his girlfriend in 2021 when he escaped from custody while awaiting transfer to a state prison.