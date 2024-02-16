Judge Charged With Attempted Murder

CARLISLE – Authorities filed charges against charged a Dauphin County judge. Cumberland County District Attorney Seán McCormack approved a criminal complaint charging Sonya McKnight with criminal attempt murder and aggravated assault after a Feb. 10th incident that occurred at the residence of the victim on Saddle Ridge Drive in Harrisburg. It’s alleged that McKnight shot the victim while they were sleeping in bed. The victim survived, but is blind in one eye as a result. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office assumed jurisdiction of the investigation on the request of Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo. Because McKnight is a Dauphin County magisterial district judge, Chardo indicated his office had a conflict of interest and could not prosecute the case. He requested the state Attorney General’s Office to accept jurisdiction, but they also indicated a conflict of interest and could not accept the case. As a result, consistent with PA law, Chardo requested that the Cumberland County D.A. assume authority over the investigation and any potential prosecution that might arise. McKnight was taken into custody and arraigned with bail set at $300,000. A preliminary hearing is set on February 26th.