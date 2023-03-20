Jubilee Ministries Robbery Suspect In Custody

PALMYRA – A man involved in a March 16th robbery at Jubilee Ministries in Palmyra, Lebanon County is in police custody. 20-year-old Nathanial Bruce forcibly removed keys from a patron of the store and fled in the victim’s vehicle. The stolen vehicle was located in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County during the evening of March 17. No one was found with the vehicle. Bruce surrendered to Susquehanna Township Police on unrelated charges. After arraignment in Dauphin County, Bruce was extradited to Lebanon County and arraigned. Bail was set at $25,000.and he was remanded to Lebanon County Correctional Facility.