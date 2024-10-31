“Joshua’s Law” Introduced For First Responders

HARRISBURG – Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties is introducing a bill to fix PA law so families of certain first responders are no longer excluded from receiving “Line of Duty” death benefits. The proposal, called “Joshua’s Law,” is named after Firefighter Joshua Laird. Laird was a PA resident, but served as a firefighter in Maryland, and died in the line of duty on Aug. 11, 2021. Because he performed his duty in another state, his family can’t receive PA “Line of Duty” death benefits due to the way a state law is written. Senate Bill 1339 would amend the state law. Mastriano said many first responders live and pay taxes here in PA, but drive into another state, sometimes only a few miles away from their home in PA to work. We owe it to them to protect and provide for the families no matter where they make that ultimate sacrifice.