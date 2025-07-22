Joint Training Exercise In Lancaster County

MANHEIM – Lancaster County’s Manheim Borough Police will be conducting a joint training exercise with the PA State Police today during the mid-morning hours. Residents of Manheim Borough and Rapho Township may notice low-flying aircraft operating in the area as part of the exercise. Officials say this is a scheduled training event and there is no threat to public safety.  Any questions can be directed to Manheim Borough Police Chief Jason Riggle by calling 717-665-2481 or by email at [email protected].