Joint Training Exercise In Lancaster County

MANHEIM – Lancaster County’s Manheim Borough Police will be conducting a joint training exercise with the PA State Police today during the mid-morning hours. Residents of Manheim Borough and Rapho Township may notice low-flying aircraft operating in the area as part of the exercise. Officials say this is a scheduled training event and there is no threat to public safety. Any questions can be directed to Manheim Borough Police Chief Jason Riggle by calling 717-665-2481 or by email at [email protected].