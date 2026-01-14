Joint PA Committees Discuss Mental Health For Farmers

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate & House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committees held a joint informational hearing to shed light on the mental health crisis affecting PA farmers and the resources available to them. Penn State Extension Educator, Dr. Ginger Fenton and PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding were two of the presenters at the hearing. One help is the AgriStress Helpline which is available 24/7 by calling or texting 833-897-2474. It provides mental health support with the Helpline attended by professionals trained on the issues farmers and farm workers face. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is a country-wide network that provides free and confidential support 24/7. The Farm Stress Team at Penn State Extension provides training on how to spot signs of depression and how to approach farmers that may be experiencing high levels of stress. The training targets anybody who knows or is in contact with farmers through family, friends, or business.