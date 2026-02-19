Joint Investigation Involves Two States

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police in Lancaster County are working with authorities from Maryland regarding a stolen property case. PSP says a stolen white 2020 Acura bearing Maryland registration was found abandoned in the area of 4 Beechnut Drive in Providence Township on January 1st around 8:02 a.m. The vehicle was discovered stolen out of Anne Arundel County in Maryland. An investigation revealed additional physical evidence related to multiple crimes in Maryland prior to arriving in Lancaster County. The investigation is ongoing with PSP along with police departments in Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, and Baltimore County.