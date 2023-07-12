Joint Initiative Along The Interstate 81 Corridor

HARRISBURG – A joint initiative to reduce commercial motor vehicle crashes along the Interstate 81 corridor has been announced by the PA State Police, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and PA Motor Truck Association. PSP is conducting extra patrols and proactive traffic enforcement along the entire length of I-81 this summer. During two five-day enforcement periods last month, PSP traffic stops on the interstate resulted in 1,322 traffic citations and 1,119 written warnings. Additionally, 299 commercial vehicles were inspected. Major Robert Krol, Director of the PSP Bureau of Patrol, appealed to all drivers to focus on driving safely, especially around commercial vehicles. Bob Dolan with the PA Motor Truck Association says motorists need to be cautious around tractor trailers when passing and allowing plenty of space between them because of their weight and distance needed to make a stop. The purpose of the initiative is to increase education of all vehicle operators, not just commercial vehicle operators, in how to share the road, working together to keep our roads safe.