Johns Hopkins Team Assessing Nation’s Bridges After Deadly Baltimore Collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — Researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore are assessing the country’s bridges after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The team includes students and faculty members and will focus on large bridges near major ports of entry, officials said in a news release yesterday. They hope to determine whether other structures are similarly vulnerable. University officials say they hope policymakers will use the findings of their assessment to inform future investment decisions and prioritize infrastructure safety upgrades. Baltimore’s Key Bridge crumbled in an instant after the container ship Dali lost power and crashed into one of its supporting columns on March 26. Six members of a roadwork crew died.