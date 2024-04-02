Jail Time For Driver In Fatal Lancaster County Crash

LANCASTER – A Lancaster woman will spend a sentence of up to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty in a negotiated deal to her involvement in a crash along Route 30 in Mountville that killed two people and seriously injured two others. 28-year-old Whitney Webb pleaded guilty to charges of accident involving death or personal injury, driving without a license, and other charges. Webb left the scene of the fatal, multi-vehicle crash that occurred on August 22, 2021 at around 2:39 a.m. The two that perished were identified as 66-year-old John Bray of Stevens and 44-year-old Matthew Ingram of Columbia. An investigation found that the vehicle Webb was driving was traveling at 84 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone five seconds prior to the collision.