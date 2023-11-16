Jail Time After Guilty Plea In Fatal Crash

LANCASTER – A North East, Maryland man pleaded guilty for causing a crash that killed 32-year-old Alicia Whisler of Brecknock Township and seriously injured her 5-year-old child. 21-year-old Christopher Pineda-Gasca was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison in Lancaster County Court. He was charged with third degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, DUI – general impairment, and recklessly endangering another person. On April 4, 2022, State Police were in pursuit of Pineda-Gasca, who was operating a vehicle with a stolen license plate. He attempted to elude officers at a high rate of speed, passing multiple cars illegally. Video from the pursuing trooper showed police pulling Pineda-Gasca over in Chester County before he fled at speeds upward of 85 mph into Lancaster County, weaved in and out of traffic, and disregarded all traffic, stop, and speed limit signs. Pineda-Gasca then attempted to illegally pass two vehicles at a speed in excess of 100 mph in the 2700 block of Main Street in Caernarvon Township when he crashed into Whisler’s vehicle, which was legally turning left into Conestoga Christian School, where she was a teacher.