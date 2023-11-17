Jail Time After Guilty Plea In Fatal Crash

LANCASTER – A North East, Maryland man pleaded guilty to third degree murder and other charges for causing a crash in April 2022 that killed a Conestoga Christian School teacher. 21-year-old Christopher Pineda-Gasca was sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison in Lancaster County Court. Pineda-Gasca was trying to escape from police at a speed in excess of 100 mph in the 2700 block of Main Street in Caernarvon Township when he crashed into a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Alicia Whisler of Brecknock Township. Her 5-year-old child in the vehicle with her was seriously injured.
