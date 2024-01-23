It’s On Us PA Grants Awarded To Area Institutions

HARRISBURG – Several area institutions of higher education and postsecondary schools are receiving It’s On Us PA grants from the PA Department of Education in order to combat sexual assault and make their campuses safer. It’s On Us PA is a statewide campaign that invites everyone to play a role in ending sexual assault. The effort brings together college and university presidents, superintendents, administrators, teachers, students, families, and community members to reframe the conversation around sexual violence and pledge to be part of the solution. Some of the area institutions that received Its On Us PA grants include: Lancaster County’s Franklin & Marshall College; York College of PA in York County; Shippensburg University in Cumberland County; and Cedar Crest College, DeSales University, and Lehigh University –all in Lehigh County. Also receiving grants are: Gettysburg College in Adams County; Kutztown University in Berks County; and Contemporary Health Career Institute, Immaculata University, and West Chester University in Chester County.