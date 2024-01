It’s A Snowy Tuesday In The Area

LANCASTER – Snow has been falling overnight and will fall through the morning, according to meteorologist Jeff Nordeen. Jeff says to expect 2-4 inches of snow for the region. We are under a winter storm warning through noon. If you must drive this morning, allow for extra time, slow down, and maintain safe distances between other vehicles. Crews are out working to clearing snow from roads. Most schools are closed today.