It’s A Busy Holiday Travel Period

WASHINGTON, DC – AAA projects 122.4 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Christmas & New Year’s holiday period now through January 1. This year’s forecast is a 2.2% increase over 2024, surpassing last year’s record of 119.7 million travelers. Driving is the favorite among all modes of transportation because of its convenience and low cost. This year, 89% of holiday travelers will take road trips. With a record number of car travelers, AAA urges drivers to prioritize safety. AAA projects a record 8.03 million travelers will take domestic flights this holiday season, a 2.3% increase compared to last year. Travel by other modes is expected to go up by 9% with 4.9 million people traveling by bus, train, or cruise.