Issues Impacting PA Families Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features the President & CEO of PA Family Institute, Michael Geer discussing issues impacting PA families. He says parents are concerned about the education of their children in light of seeing from online instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic many disturbing things such as sexually graphic material, instruction on questioning one’s sexual orientation and gender identity, along with teaching of critical race theory. Geer also talks about the new Shapiro Administration, a case of religious liberty, the work of their Church Ambassador Network, and the 2023 PA March for Life coming to Harrisburg. Listen to Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right at wdac.com under ”podcasts.”