Issues Impacting PA Families Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Issues impacting families here in PA will be discussed on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight with PA Family Institute President & CEO Michael Geer. One issue is the push to legalize recreational marijuana in PA. Geer also discusses the Save Women’s Sports Act, efforts by the governor to stop defunding of Planned Parenthood, allowing registered sex offenders to adopt children through surrogacy, and the upcoming PA March For Life in Harrisburg. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online at wdac.com under”podcasts.”