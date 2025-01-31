Issues Impacting Maryland Families Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight looks at issues related to families in the state of Maryland. Jeff Trimbath is the President of the Maryland Family Institute which supports pro family policies before state officials in Annapolis. He says there are some state lawmakers who want to promote things are not beneficial for families. Trimbath discusses their efforts on monitoring numerous pieces of legislation and the uphill battle to promote pro family policies in a strongly blue state. You can find information about Maryland Family Institute at their website: MarylandFamily.org or call them at 410-449-0444. Hear more about their work on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”

