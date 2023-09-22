Issues Affecting PA Families Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features PA Family Institute President/CEO Michael Geer giving us an update on what’s going on in Harrisburg impacting our families. One item discussed is the upcoming PA March For Life on Monday, October 16 at the state Capitol in Harrisburg to take a stand for unborn children. Geer also talks about the governor ending funding for Real Alternatives – a program that helped women to keep their babies, the push for legalizing recreational marijuana, Gov. Shapiro’s flip flop on providing scholarships to children in the state’s poorest performing schools, and more. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”