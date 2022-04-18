IRS Reminds Tax Deadline Today

WASHINGTON, DC – The Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers the deadline to file and pay tax owed for most individual income tax returns is today. Last-minute filers can get tax help to file a return, request an extension or make a payment, 24 hours a day on the website – IRS.gov. The IRS encourages taxpayers to file electronically because tax software does the calculations, flags common errors, and reduces tax return errors by prompting taxpayers for missing information. An estimated 15 million taxpayers will request an extension of time to file. The easiest way to request an extension is using IRS Free File. In a matter of minutes, anyone can request an extension until October 17, using Form 4868. An extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay; however, and taxpayers must estimate their tax liability on the form and pay any amount due by the April 18 filing deadline to avoid penalties and interest.