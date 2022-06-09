Investment Made To PA Manufacturer Of Infant Formula

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced an additional $8.25 million investment in ByHeart, the nation’s newest FDA-registered baby formula manufacturer, which is located in Reading, Berks County. The investment will support increased capacity and hiring that will ultimately feed up to 500,000 more babies. PA is the first state in the nation to directly invest in a partial solution to the nation’s formula shortage. ByHeart’s FDA registration strengthens the U.S. infant nutrition supply chain. ByHeart Co-Founder and President Mia Funt says we are in a period of unprecedented demand, and are incredibly proud to be in a position as both the first new infant formula manufacturer to be registered by the FDA in 15 years, and as a company dedicated to farm-to-formula oversight and quality – to be able to pull levers to increase capacity and scale as quickly as possible to support parents during this challenging time.