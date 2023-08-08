Investigators Seek Last Saturday Photos/Video Of Bel Air Trail

BEL AIR – Detectives in Harford County, Maryland are asking the public to share any photos or video that may have been taken this past Saturday at the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air. Authorities continue to look into the discovery of a woman’s body found Sunday off the trail. They believe it is the body of 37-year-old Rachel Morin who went to the trail this past Saturday around 6 p.m. and was reported missing by her boyfriend later on. Her vehicle was parked at the Williams Street entrance to the trail. Harford County Sheriff’s Office says there could be something helpful in a photo or video that might bring them one more piece of the puzzle. If you would have a photo or video to share, please send it to Sgt. Maddox at maddoxc@harfordsheriff.org. As of this morning, they have already received nearly 90 tips from concerned community members in reference to the homicide.