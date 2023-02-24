Investigation Of Lancaster County School Threats

LANCASTER – An investigation is underway after anonymous threats were made by phone yesterday at 2:19 p.m. against Martic Elementary School in Lancaster County’s Penn Manor School District. Building staff contacted State Police and the school was placed on lockdown. State Police assessed the situation and advised the staff to release students beginning at the regular dismissal time in small groups under police supervision. After all bus riders were released, parents and guardians picked up student car riders. All after-school activities were canceled at Martic for Thursday evening. Martic Elementary School will be closed to all students today. All other Penn Manor Schools will operate on a normal schedule today. School officials commend members of law enforcement for ensuring a safe school environment and school staff for their care in safely dismissing Martic students. They also thank parents for their patience and cooperation throughout the incident.